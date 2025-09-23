Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birlasoft update on recent H-1B visa fee changes

Birlasoft update on recent H-1B visa fee changes

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Birlasoft updates on the recent announcement on H-1B visa applications:

"We have taken note of the recent U.S. Executive Order related to H-1B visa applications and subsequent Memorandum issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. At this time, we do not anticipate any immediate significant impact of the aforesaid regulatory changes on our operations or our ability to serve our customers.

Delivering exceptional service to our customers is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring service continuity. We continue to strengthen our global delivery capabilities as well as talent sourcing and deployment processes in order to enhance operational resilience and mitigate risks. We also continue to monitor developments in this regard and will provide further updates as appropriate."

 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

