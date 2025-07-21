Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 57.01% to Rs 99.53 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 57.01% to Rs 99.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.5363.39 57 OPM %6.67-8.49 -PBDT-12.85-18.86 32 PBT-29.62-36.08 18 NP-29.62-23.59 -26

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

