Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.01% to Rs 99.53 croreNet Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 57.01% to Rs 99.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.5363.39 57 OPM %6.67-8.49 -PBDT-12.85-18.86 32 PBT-29.62-36.08 18 NP-29.62-23.59 -26
