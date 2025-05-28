Black Box consolidated net profit rises 47.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 1544.58 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 47.85% to Rs 60.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 1544.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1480.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.75% to Rs 204.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 5966.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6281.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1544.581480.35 4 5966.916281.58 -5 OPM %9.258.44 -8.896.78 - PBDT101.6185.27 19 390.83310.39 26 PBT74.0855.86 33 277.55196.05 42 NP60.4740.90 48 204.78137.67 49
