JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 1897.62 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 16.90% to Rs 183.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 1897.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1780.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.58% to Rs 299.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 6192.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6788.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1897.621780.85 7 6192.626788.47 -9 OPM %18.5118.88 -13.9515.49 - PBDT330.14317.87 4 729.22969.55 -25 PBT253.48250.00 1 429.80723.60 -41 NP183.54157.01 17 299.25471.82 -37
