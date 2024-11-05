Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.07% to Rs 123.33 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 22.02% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 123.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.3383.86 47 OPM %5.439.53 -PBDT7.298.83 -17 PBT6.508.10 -20 NP4.716.04 -22
