Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 45.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 342.61 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex declined 45.02% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 315.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales342.61315.71 9 OPM %7.458.69 -PBDT19.1922.71 -15 PBT7.1812.00 -40 NP5.029.13 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content