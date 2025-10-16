Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BLS International Services receives prestigious contract from MEA

BLS International Services receives prestigious contract from MEA

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

To establish and operate India Visa Application Centers in China

BLS International Services has been awarded a prestigious contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centers (IVACs) in China. This prestigious contract will be valid for a period of 3 years, effective 14 October 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services. The IVACs will incorporate enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a seamless experience for applicants

 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

