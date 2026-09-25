Blue Cloud Softech rallies after US arm bags AI infrastructure project from IBM Cloud

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 11.72% to Rs 22.40 after its US subsidiary, Global Impx (GIX), received a work order from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services.

The statement of work was issued under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated 21 August 2026. The project commenced on 24 September 2026, with fees payable against five milestones, from project kick-off through production go-live.

Under the engagement, GIX will develop a scalable, secure and high-performance environment for the clients artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, covering model development, training, fine-tuning and inference.

The project will be executed across four stages. The design phase will cover assessment of AI workloads and existing infrastructure, followed by high-level architecture and detailed design. The build phase will include GPU compute clusters, high-performance storage and networking, AI/ML platforms and Kubernetes-based orchestration, along with model training and inference environments.

The secure-and-operate phase will cover identity and access controls, network segmentation, encryption, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery. The final validation-and-handover phase will include performance testing, documentation, knowledge transfer, production handover and a stabilisation and support period.

The project includes defined service levels, including infrastructure and GPU availability of at least 99.5%, critical alerts within 15 minutes and response to critical incidents within 30 minutes.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, group chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: AI is moving out of the lab and into production, and that move runs on infrastructure. Winning this mandate from IBM Cloud within three months of GIX joining Blue Cloud shows that our US platform can compete for, and deliver, the most demanding AI infrastructure work. This is the high-value, repeatable business we set out to build when we brought GIX into the group.

Vinod Babu Bollikonda, managing director and Group CEO, said: Our teams have already mobilised. We will deliver against clear milestones and service levels, including 99.5 per cent availability, and we aim to earn a long-term relationship with the client that extends well beyond this engagement.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions provides AI solutions and infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom and 5G services, and healthcare technology to governments and enterprises through platforms including AccessGenie, Blura SAGA, BluHawk and BluHealth.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.74% to Rs 17.95 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 14.39 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 41.97% YoY to Rs 292.51 crore in Q1 FY27.

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