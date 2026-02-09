Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic plan to invest up to USD 1 billion

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

For development of AI-powered data centers and digital cloud infrastructure across India

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced a strategic plan to invest up to US$1 Billion, in a phased manner towards the development of a nationwide AI-native next-generation data center and digital cloud infrastructure platform across India.

The proposed infrastructure program envisions the creation of up to 800 MW of data center capacity over multiple phases, positioning BCSSL among the largest and most technologically advanced digital infrastructure providers in the country.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

