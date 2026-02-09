Pritika Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.37% to Rs 110.38 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 35.79% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.37% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

