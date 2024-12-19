Business Standard
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 98.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd lost 7.21% to Rs 137.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86004 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd tumbled 5.81% to Rs 390. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3882 shares in the past one month.

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.51% to Rs 70.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92682 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd slipped 5.40% to Rs 105.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 126.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 795.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

