Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Blue Coast Hotels reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 80.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

