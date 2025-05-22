HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 2080.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.01% to Rs 46.50 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 2080.77% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.01% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.76% to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.92% to Rs 112.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales46.5028.18 65 112.1073.79 52 OPM %19.186.32 -12.447.14 - PBDT7.451.93 286 11.846.80 74 PBT7.551.93 291 11.706.63 76 NP5.670.26 2081 9.244.72 96
