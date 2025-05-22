Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 102.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 458.85 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 102.40% to Rs 46.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 458.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.05% to Rs 23.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.51% to Rs 1358.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1709.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales458.85379.94 21 1358.881709.57 -21 OPM %23.3119.26 -8.3511.99 - PBDT99.5268.43 45 101.40196.49 -48 PBT87.6355.79 57 52.47143.99 -64 NP46.3322.89 102 23.3483.52 -72
