Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.78% to Rs 354.76 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 141.32% to Rs 91.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.78% to Rs 354.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales354.76162.90 118 OPM %34.1127.17 -PBDT128.5652.95 143 PBT122.8649.47 148 NP91.1737.78 141
