Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 117.78% to Rs 354.76 crore

Net profit of Blue Jet Healthcare rose 141.32% to Rs 91.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.78% to Rs 354.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales354.76162.90 118 OPM %34.1127.17 -PBDT128.5652.95 143 PBT122.8649.47 148 NP91.1737.78 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
