Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice Intl Q1 PAT jumps 50% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Choice Intl Q1 PAT jumps 50% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Choice International reported consolidated net profit jumped 49.83% to Rs 47.96 crore on a 15.55% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 237.96 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25, supported by broad-based growth and operational efficiency.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 62.89 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 44.91%.

EBITDA stood at Rs 86.80 crore, registering a growth of 49.06% in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 58.23 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin was at 36.48% in Q1 FY26 as against 28.28% in Q1 FY25.

The company said that its total revenue for the quarter rose by 15.55% year-on-year to Rs 237.96 crore, with stockbroking contributing 60%, followed by advisory at 24% and the NBFC segment at 16%.

 

In the companys broking business, the number of demat accounts stood at 11.50 lakh in Q1 FY26, up 29% year-on-year. Client assets under stockbroking stood at Rs 47,800 crore, registering a 16% YoY growth, while AUM for wealth products surged 443% YoY to Rs 4,769 crore.

Under the companys insurance broking business, insurance premium generated stood at Rs 76 crore, registering the growth of 62% YoY. The number of policies sold stood at 39,182 in Q1 FY26, up 46% YoY.

In Q1 FY26, the company's NBFC segment reported a total loan book of Rs 745 crore, of which retail loans stood at Rs 596 crore. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at 2.25% as of 30 June 2025.

In the advisory business, the order book stood at Rs 586 crore in Q1 FY26.

Kamal Poddar, managing director, Choice International, said, Choice has commenced FY26 on a strong footing, building upon the solid momentum of the previous year. This quarter witnessed encouraging progress across all business segments, driven by our focus on operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Notably, our branch footprint expanded to 208 locations from 149 a year ago, underscoring our commitment to strengthening our presence and enhancing accessibility across India.

We also secured government advisory mandates worth Rs 130 Cr during the quarter, reaffirming our position as a trusted partner in public sector transformation and strengthening our future pipeline. Looking ahead, we see strong potential in Corporate Insurance, backed by a sharper focus and a strengthened team across priority clusters

In Wealth, our strategic thrust on UHNI and corporate clients is expected to drive steady onboarding through the year. On the lending front, we are actively pursuing green finance opportunitiesparticularly rooftop solar fundingalongside our MSME offerings. With this steady start, we remain optimistic about the remainder of FY26 and committed to delivering consistent, long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Choice International provides services like Broking & Distribution, Investment Banking, Financial services, etc.

Shares of Choice International rose 0.21% to Rs 763.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

