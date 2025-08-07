Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

Blue Star Ltd has lost 3.14% over last one month compared to 1.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.12% drop in the SENSEX
Blue Star Ltd fell 1.98% today to trade at Rs 1753.5. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.96% to quote at 59357.66. The index is down 1.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 1.76% and PG Electroplast Ltd lost 1.18% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.35 % over last one year compared to the 1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Blue Star Ltd has lost 3.14% over last one month compared to 1.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.12% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1870 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14869 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2419.95 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1521.2 on 30 May 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content