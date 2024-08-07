Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 68.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 68.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.68.1261.230.472.110.281.18-0.360.54-0.370.36