Japanese markets rise for a second day

The broader Topix index settled 2.26 percent higher at 2,489.21. The yen weakened to the 147-yen level after earlier trading in a 144-yen band. Technology investor SoftBank surged 5.2 percent after it unveiled plans to buy back a hefty $3.4 billion in shares. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Air conditioning equipment maker Daikin Industries plunged 10 percent after its first-quarter operating income came in below estimates. Japanese markets rose for a second day running on dovish BOJ signals. The Nikkei average fell more than 900 points at the opening before reversing course to end the session up 1.19 percent at 35,089.62.

Japan's leading index weakened more-than-expected in June to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 108.6 in June from 111.2 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest score since April 2023, when the reading was 108.5.

Similarly, the coincident index declined to a 4-month low of 113.7 in June from 117.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The lagging index also fell to 106.7 in June from 108.2 in the prior month.

