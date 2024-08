Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Godrej Consumer Products has allotted 74,618 equity shares under Godrej Consumer Products Limited Employees Stock Grant Scheme, 2011. Consequently, the issued capital of the Company stands increased to 102,29,26,071 equity shares of Re.1 each and the subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to 102,28,94,947 equity shares of face value Re.1 each