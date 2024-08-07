Unicommerce Esolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times

The offer received bids for 17.20 crore shares as against 1.40 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of Unicommerce Esolutions received 17,20,68,750 bids for shares as against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (7 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 12.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (6 August 2024) and it will close on Thursday (8 August 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 102 to 108 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 138 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The initial public offer (IPO) of Unicommerce Esolutions received 17,20,68,750 bids for shares as against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (7 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 12.22 times.

The IPO comprises only of offer for sale (OFS) upto 2,56,08,512 equity shares by AceVectorand and SB Investment Holdings UK.

The firm will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.

Ahead of the IPO, Unicommerce Esolutions on Monday, 5 August 2024, raised Rs 124.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 108 each to 14 anchor investors.

Unicommerce Esolutions is an e-commerce enablement platform, specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for processing transactions. A comprehensive suite of solutions ensures seamless end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, and logistics providers. These include a seller management panel for marketplaces, a multi-channel order management system, an omni-channel retail management system, a warehouse and inventory management system, post-order services for logistics tracking and courier allocation, and a payment reconciliation system.

Additionally, several sub-modules can be used by customers for their routine operations. The software ensures that the orders received from clients are processed correctly, efficiently and within timelines.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 13.08 crore and sales of Rs 103.58 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

