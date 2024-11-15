BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.03 2900 OPM %1.1166.67 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content