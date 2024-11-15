Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.78% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.78% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.51 -61 OPM %45.0056.86 -PBDT0.090.29 -69 PBT0.090.25 -64 NP0.070.19 -63
