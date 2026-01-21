Sigachi Industries achieves R&D milestone in Cystic Fibrosis API combinations

Estimates revenue potential of Rs 250 per annum from Q4 FY27

Sigachi Industries announced a significant milestone in its research and development pipeline with the successful advancement of a new Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) combination comprising Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor.

The development marks an important step in Sigachi's strategic focus on expanding its presence in complex, high-value specialty APIs, aligned with global demand for advanced therapies in rare and chronic disease segments.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is estimated to exceed USD 10 billion, driven by growing adoption of next-generation modulator therapies, long-term treatment requirements, and strong pricing resilience. Against this backdrop, Sigachi's entry into CF APIs positions the Company in a structurally strong and innovation-led therapeutic segment with long-term demand visibility.

Based on internal market assessment and strategic evaluation, the Company is actively exploring strategic collaborations with formulation innovators for R&D and future commercial supply of these CF APIs. Subject to successful partnerships and market progression, the Company estimates a revenue potential of approximately Rs 250 crore per annum commencing from Q4 FY2026-27, making this portfolio a meaningful growth driver.

The CF API combination involves advanced chemistry, multi-step synthesis, and specialised reactions, resulting in high technological complexity and significant barriers to entry, thereby limiting competitive intensity and reinforcing Sigachi's capabilities in complex API manufacturing.

Further strengthening long-term visibility, the innovator patent protection for Vanzacaftor extends until 2039, providing sustained collaboration-led commercial opportunity and revenue stability within the cystic fibrosis therapeutic space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News