Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries achieves R&D milestone in Cystic Fibrosis API combinations

Sigachi Industries achieves R&D milestone in Cystic Fibrosis API combinations

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Estimates revenue potential of Rs 250 per annum from Q4 FY27

Sigachi Industries announced a significant milestone in its research and development pipeline with the successful advancement of a new Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) combination comprising Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor.

The development marks an important step in Sigachi's strategic focus on expanding its presence in complex, high-value specialty APIs, aligned with global demand for advanced therapies in rare and chronic disease segments.

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is estimated to exceed USD 10 billion, driven by growing adoption of next-generation modulator therapies, long-term treatment requirements, and strong pricing resilience. Against this backdrop, Sigachi's entry into CF APIs positions the Company in a structurally strong and innovation-led therapeutic segment with long-term demand visibility.

 

Based on internal market assessment and strategic evaluation, the Company is actively exploring strategic collaborations with formulation innovators for R&D and future commercial supply of these CF APIs. Subject to successful partnerships and market progression, the Company estimates a revenue potential of approximately Rs 250 crore per annum commencing from Q4 FY2026-27, making this portfolio a meaningful growth driver.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Greenland is US' territory: Trump doubles down on takeover push at Davos

Afghanistan vs West Indies live score updates from Dubai

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE updates 2nd T20I: King wins toss, asks Afghans to bat first

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live score updates from Nagpur

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPADTES, 1st T20I: Abhishek, Surya rebuild; Samson, Kishan depart

Nifty Realty index decline 2-26

Real estate stocks face January chill as index sinks 10%; time to buy?

RBI

RBI net sells $9.7 billion in November, short dollar position rises

The CF API combination involves advanced chemistry, multi-step synthesis, and specialised reactions, resulting in high technological complexity and significant barriers to entry, thereby limiting competitive intensity and reinforcing Sigachi's capabilities in complex API manufacturing.

Further strengthening long-term visibility, the innovator patent protection for Vanzacaftor extends until 2039, providing sustained collaboration-led commercial opportunity and revenue stability within the cystic fibrosis therapeutic space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sera Investments & Finance India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 57.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 57.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Achyut Healthcare reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Achyut Healthcare reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance