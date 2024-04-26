Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC accepts resignation of KMP and SMP

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 April 2024
The Board of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC at its meeting held on 26 April 2024 has approved the resignation of Hemanti Wadhwa (FCS 6477) as Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 26 April 2024. The Board also approved the resignation of Bhavdeep Bhatt as Head - Alternate and PMS Sales. His last working day in the Company shall be 6 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon