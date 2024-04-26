Board of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC accepts resignation of KMP and SMP

At meeting held on 26 April 2024

The Board of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC at its meeting held on 26 April 2024 has approved the resignation of Hemanti Wadhwa (FCS 6477) as Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 26 April 2024. The Board also approved the resignation of Bhavdeep Bhatt as Head - Alternate and PMS Sales. His last working day in the Company shall be 6 May 2024.