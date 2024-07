At meeting held on 03 July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Aditya Vision at its meeting held on 03 July 2024 has approved stock split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 into Re 1 each. The Board also approved the proposal for listing of equity shares of the company on the National Stock Exchange of India without any public offer or further issue of shares.