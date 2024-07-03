Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 2.02%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Private Bank index ended up 2.02% at 26504.65 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bandhan Bank Ltd rose 4.40%, RBL Bank Ltd jumped 4.38% and Federal Bank Ltd added 3.68%. The Nifty Private Bank index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 25.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 1.80% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 24286.5 while the SENSEX increased 0.69% to close at 79986.8 today.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

