Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Advance Metering Technology approves change in directorate

Board of Advance Metering Technology approves change in directorate

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

On 01 May 2025

The board of Advance Metering Technology on 01 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Aman Marodia (DIN: 08794697) as an Additional Director in category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years w.e.f. 03 May 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders.

The board took note of retirement of Priya Somaiya (DIN: 07173195), as an Independent Director due to expiry of second term of Five (5) years on the date 04 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

