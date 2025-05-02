Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Eternal, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, JSW Infrastructure

Stock Alert: Eternal, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, JSW Infrastructure

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 2 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

V-Mart Retail, Godrej Properties, Archean Chemical Industries, Aether Industries, Ami Organics, City Union Bank, Gravita India, Indian Overseas BanK, Jindal Saw, Latent View Analytics, Marico, Newgen Software Technologies, Parag Milk Foods, R R Kabel, Sunteck Realty and Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will be watched closely as they report monthly sales figures.

Also Read

Share market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty remain flat in pre-open; Adani Ports, TCS lead

Donald Trump, Trump

Army calls for 6,600 soldiers for potential parade on Trump's birthday

Kalyan Jewellers

Is Kalyan Jewellers stock ready for its next big move? Find out here

us pentagon

Trump plans record $1.01 trillion national security budget this year

Ather Energy ipo allotment

Ather Energy IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Eternal (Zomato)s consolidated net profit declined 77.84% to Rs 39 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 176 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 63.76% YoY to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit from continuing operations surged to Rs 4014.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 350.80 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.59% YoY to Rs 29,180.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 47.78% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,014.22 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,039.66 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.08% YoY to Rs 8488.44 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Home First Finance Company Indias standalone net profit jumped 25.44% to Rs 104.69 crore on 32.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 414.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tata Motorss total sales fell 6.15% to 75,753 units in April 2025 as compared with 77,521 units in April 2024. Domestic sales declined 4% to 70,963 units in April 2025 as against 76,399 units in April 2024.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit increased 54.3% YoY to Rs 509.37 crore during the quarter 31s March 2025 as compared with Rs 330.01 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,283.18 crore in Q4 FY25, up 17% as compared with Rs 1,096.38 crore in Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 74.22% in the March 2025 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 74.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 358.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 358.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Eternal consolidated net profit declines 77.71% in the March 2025 quarter

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 62.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 62.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon