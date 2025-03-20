Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bajaj Finance approves change in directorate

Board of Bajaj Finance approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the elevation of the following Directors:

1. Rajeev Jain (DIN: 01550158), whose existing tenure as Managing Director ends on 31 March 2025, as Vice Chairman in the capacity as an Executive Director for a period of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2025; and

2. Anup Kumar Saha (DIN: 07640220), who is the Deputy Managing Director and whose term is upto 31 March 2028, as the Managing Director of the Company from 1 April 2025.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

