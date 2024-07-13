Business Standard
SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. However, the court has asked Kejriwal to consider whether he should step down from the office of Chief Minister in light of the allegations against him.
The court noted that Kejriwal's rights of life and liberty are "sacrosanct" and he has been incarcerated for over 90 days. The court referred questions raised by Kejriwal on the need and necessity of his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench.
The court also observed that the arrest under PMLA is currently based on the "subjective opinion" of the investigating officer, unlike the grant of statutory bail which involves the discretion of a court.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged Kejriwal's involvement in channeling Rs 45 crore in "kickbacks" out of a Rs 100 crore "bribe" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Goa election campaign. However, Kejriwal's lawyer has countered these allegations, stating that the ED has no evidence to show any money came to Kejriwal or was used in the Goa campaign.
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

