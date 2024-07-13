Business Standard
Counting begins for crucial assembly bypolls across seven states

Image

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Counting of votes has begun for the byelections held in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states - West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The by-elections were conducted on 10 July 2024.
In West Bengal, votes are being counted for the seats of Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala. Himachal Pradesh saw bypolls in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh, while Uttarakhand had bypolls in Badrinath and Manglaur.
Bihar's Rupauli, Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara, Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi, and Punjab's Jalandhar West are the other seats where bypolls were held and the counting is underway with results expected later in the evening.
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

