NBCC signs MoU with Department of Post, Govt. of India

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
NBCC (India) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) and Department of Post of the Government of India on 30 July 2025 for development of various land parcels on PAN India basis on NBCC's redevelopment self sustainable mode. The project value shall be ascertained and informed on case-to-case basis. NBCC will serve as the Project Management and Marketing Consultant for optimum monetization.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

