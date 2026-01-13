Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 24.73 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 58.16% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.7319.5831.7030.649.456.119.215.846.694.23

