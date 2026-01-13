Barometers ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,750 mark

Domestic equity indices ended marginally lower on Tuesday, weighed down by profit booking, foreign fund outflows and the expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid developments related to the IndiaUS trade deal, ongoing Q3 earnings announcements and geopolitical concerns. The Nifty slipped below the 25,750 mark, after touching an intraday high of 25,899.80 in early trade.

Consumer durabels, realty and pharma shares declined, while PSU bank, media and IT shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 250.48 points or 0.30% to 83,627.69. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.95 points or 0.22% to 25,732.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,041 shares rose and 2,097 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.49% to 11.20.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs received bids for 15,49,923 shares as against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (13 January 2026) and it will close on Friday (16 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 361 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal received bids for 50,28,19,84,800 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 144.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index slipped 0.89% to 37,173.55. The index tumbled 3.03% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 5.02%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.19%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.62%), Havells India (down 1.29%), PG Electroplast (down 0.65%), Voltas (down 0.51%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.41%), Bata India (down 0.2%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.11%) and Blue Star (down 0.01%) declined.

On the other hand, Century Plyboards (India) (up 2.1%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.52%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.44%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.83%. The company reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 13.92%, while revenue from operations increased 4.87% in Q3 FY26. The decline in profitability was impacted due to one-time exceptional charges including Rs 2,120 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes and it also made a provision towards a legal claim of of Rs 1,010 crore during the December quarter.

HCL Technologies shed 0.25%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26. For FY26, HCLTech expects revenue growth of 44.5% YoY in constant currency, services revenue growth of 4.755.25% YoY, and an EBIT margin of 1718%.

Larsen & Toubro slipped 3.23% after media reports said Kuwait is considering cancelling and rebidding oil project tenders worth $8.7 billion, stoking concerns over potential order inflows. According to a Middle East-focused business news platform, Kuwait is reviewing five major upstream oil and gas contracts after bids reportedly came in above budget. The report said L&T was the lowest bidder in tenders valued at more than $4.5 billion, making the stock sensitive to any adverse developments.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro said its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for an arterial cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga river in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Kalpataru jumped 5.45% after the companys collections jumped 17% to Rs 1,101 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 943 crore in Q3 FY25.

Maharashtra Scooters surged 6.73% after the company reported a 24.84% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 4.12 crore on a 11.22% rise in total income to Rs 6.44 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Omaxe soared 7.26% after the company unveiled plans to invest Rs 500 crore in a new mixed-use development project, Omaxe Chowk, in Ludhiana.

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 9.86% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 96.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18.90% to Rs 133.63 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 146.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

GTPL Hathway fell 8.24%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 5.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.62 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Indo Thai Securities rose 1.82% after the company reported a 1,629.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.12 crore on a 400.18% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 27.71 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Puravankara shed 0.22%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the construction of an East Bangalore-based proposed residential project "Sattva AANGANE".

Anand Rathi Wealth added 0.51%. The company reported 29.6% rise in net profit to Rs 100.1 crore on a 22.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.6 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

A B Infrabuild advanced 3.50% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 55.26 crore for a new infrastructure project from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.72% after the company received a work order worth Rs 86.70 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at Simliya and Fatehpur fee plazas on NH-76 in Rajasthan.

Oriental Hotels gained 2.84% after its consolidated net profit jumped 44.08% to Rs 20.69 crore on a 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 139.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

European markets declined on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on geopolitical developments, key inflation data, and the new quarterly earnings season.

Most Asian markets advanced as traders shrugged off geopolitical flashpoints in Iran and Venezuela, as well as a criminal investigation into U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 3.13% to lead gains in the region. Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to dissolve the countrys Lower House later this month and opt for a snap election likely in February, according to media reports.

Traders will also be keeping a close eye on oil prices amid ongoing protests in Iran. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing options for intervention in Iran, according to multiple media reports.

Trump in a social media post on Monday stateside reportedly said any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on any and all business being done with the United States of America. That new tariff on imports from Irans trading partners is effective immediately.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied off their session lows, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.16% to end at 6,977.27, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 86.13 points, or 0.17%, and settled at 49,590.20. Both indexes touched fresh all-time intraday highs and closed at records. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.26% and closed at 23,733.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News