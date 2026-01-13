Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Indias logistics sector has made remarkable progress in recent years, achieving a significant milestone with logistics costs now reduced to 7.97% of GDP, government noted in a latest update. This reflects the success of sustained reforms and integrated planning, positioning the nation closer to global benchmarks. It also demonstrates how coordinated infrastructure development and digital integration are reshaping the logistics landscape, making it more efficient, competitive, and future-ready. At the heart of this transformation is the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which has brought together railways, highways, ports, and airports into a unified framework. By enabling seamless multimodal connectivity, the plan aims to strengthen industry competitiveness, support initiatives such as Ease of Doing Business and Make in India, and ensure balanced regional growth. The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are a key pillar of this vision, driving modern logistics solutions that will continue to enhance Indias role as a global trade hub.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

TVS Supply Chain Solutions jumps after bagging 3-year contract from Daimler India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions jumps after bagging 3-year contract from Daimler India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance