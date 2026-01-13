Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 16.12% to Rs 7344.22 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 27.44% to Rs 1798.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1411.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 16.12% to Rs 7344.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6324.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7344.226324.68 16 OPM %68.0364.13 -PBDT2007.721462.70 37 PBT2007.721462.70 37 NP1798.991411.60 27
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST