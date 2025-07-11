Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR weakens on risk-off sentiments amid tariff uncertainty

INR weakens on risk-off sentiments amid tariff uncertainty

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 85.77 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday, on weak domestic markets and risk-off sentiments amid trade tariff uncertainty. Indian shares fell notably on Friday, with weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings from TCS and escalating global trade tensions weighing on investor sentiment. Trade worries returned to the fore after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 35 percent tariff on Canadian imports, starting Aug. 1, in a dramatic escalation of a trade war with the United States' closest ally over the country's alleged role in fentanyl flows. He also talked about blanket tariffs of 15 percent to 20 percent on most of America's trading partners and announced plans to make a 'major statement' on Russia, denting investors' appetite for riskier assets. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,442 before closing down 689.91 points, or 0.83 percent, at 82,500.47. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 205.40 points, or 0.81 percent, at 25,149.85, after having hit a low of 25,129 earlier. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.76 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day low of 85.91 during the day. The local unit finally settled for the day at 85.77 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended marginally higher at 85.84.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Nifty below 25,250; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,250; IT shares decline

India set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas says Petroleum Minister

India set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas says Petroleum Minister

Sensex settles 690 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,150; IT shares under pressure

Sensex settles 690 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,150; IT shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon