SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 359.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 210.77% to Rs 2.02 croreNet profit of SMC Credits rose 359.26% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 210.77% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.020.65 211 OPM %84.6578.46 -PBDT1.570.32 391 PBT1.560.31 403 NP1.240.27 359
