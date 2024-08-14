SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 359.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 210.77% to Rs 2.02 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 359.26% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 210.77% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.020.6584.6578.461.570.321.560.311.240.27