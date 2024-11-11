Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.35% to Rs 26.35 croreNet Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.35% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.3559.02 -55 OPM %-48.24-6.93 -PBDT3.78-4.75 LP PBT-2.56-13.79 81 NP-2.56-13.79 81
