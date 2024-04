At meeting held on 19 April 2024

The Board of Honasa Consumer at its meeting held on 19 April 2024 has approved the scheme of amalgamation providing for amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries of Honasa Consumer namely, Fusion Cosmeceutics (Transferor Company-1) and Just4Kids Services (Transferor Company-2) into and with Honasa Consumer (Transferee Company).