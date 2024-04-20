Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the credit facilities availed by the company:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Subordinated debt (Rs 1,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Commercial paper (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+
Further, the company has received credit ratings of IND A1+ for commercial paper of Rs 15,000 crore from India Ratings & Research.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content