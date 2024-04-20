Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced that CRISIL has assigned the following ratings to the credit facilities availed by the company:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Subordinated debt (Rs 1,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Commercial paper (Rs 10,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Further, the company has received credit ratings of IND A1+ for commercial paper of Rs 15,000 crore from India Ratings & Research.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News