Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 28 February 2026

The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting which concluded today i.e. 28 February 2026, approved purchase of up to 2.0% additional shareholding in its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life). This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the Bank's majority shareholding in the event of exercise of stock-based compensation of ICICI Life. The above will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

