Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of up to 2% additional stake in ICICI Life
At meeting held on 28 February 2026The Board of ICICI Bank at its meeting which concluded today i.e. 28 February 2026, approved purchase of up to 2.0% additional shareholding in its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life). This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the Bank's majority shareholding in the event of exercise of stock-based compensation of ICICI Life. The above will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals.
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST