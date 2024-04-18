Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 3.36% as shares tumbled.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 152.05 points or 0.69% to 21,995.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.36% to 13.04.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,080.90, a premium of 85.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,995.85 in the cash market.