Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves terms of rights issue

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves terms of rights issue

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 has approved the following terms of rights issue:

a) Instrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each;

b) Total number of Equity Shares and Issue size: 15,44,41,240 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2996.16 crore.

c) Issue Price: Rs. 194 per fully paid-up Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 192 per fully paid-up Equity Share). The entire Issue Price will be payable at the time of making the application in the Issue.

 

Also Read

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee erases 2025 gains as tensions with Pakistan trigger sell-off

PremiumMumbai Airport

Flying business class from Mumbai gets pricier under AERA's UDF tweak

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details

Ajay Banga, Ajay, Banga

World Bank chief to visit UP to witness state's transformation: Govt

Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium's key stats and pitch report

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats

d) Record date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025 for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the Rights Entitlement.

e) Rights Entitlement ratio: 1 (one) rights equity share for every 8 (eight) fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record date

f) Rights Issue Schedule:

Issue opening date - 22 May 2025

Closure of REs trading - 03 June 2025

Last date for off market renunciation of rights entitlement - 05 June 2025

Issue closing date - 06 June 2025

g) Outstanding Equity Shares:

(a) Prior to the Issue: 123,55,29,920 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each

(b) Post the Issue (assuming full subscription): 138,99,71,160 fully paid equity shares of face value of face value of Rs. 2 each

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Hindustan Construction approves change in CFO

Board of Hindustan Construction approves change in CFO

Board of Titan Company approves succession plan for MD

Board of Titan Company approves succession plan for MD

Websol Energy System bags order for supply of solar modules

Websol Energy System bags order for supply of solar modules

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon