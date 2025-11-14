Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mobavenue AI Tech to consider fund raising

Board of Mobavenue AI Tech to consider fund raising

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

On 21 November 2025

The board of Mobavenue AI Tech will meet on 21 November 2025 to consider proposal of fund raising (primarily intended for business expansion and technology development) by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue under applicable laws, subject to approval from the shareholders and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon