Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 79.56 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 15.42% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 79.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.5693.68 -15 OPM %39.9117.81 -PBDT19.3219.36 0 PBT18.7018.61 0 NP11.459.92 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content