Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 2207.34 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering rose 9.46% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 2207.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2080.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2207.342080.77 6 OPM %9.2010.00 -PBDT174.61172.36 1 PBT92.0290.81 1 NP60.9555.68 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content