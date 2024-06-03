Pound Speculative Net Longs At Around 8-Week High

Large currency speculators turned net long in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 25402 contracts in the data reported through May 28 2024. This was a weekly rise of 24349 net contracts and at its highest level in almost eight weeks.

