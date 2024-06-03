Business Standard
Pound Speculative Net Longs At Around 8-Week High

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators turned net long in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 25402 contracts in the data reported through May 28 2024. This was a weekly rise of 24349 net contracts and at its highest level in almost eight weeks.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

