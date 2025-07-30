Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of NHPC approves bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Board of NHPC approves bond issuance up to Rs 2,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 July 2025

The Board of NHPC at its meeting held on 30 July 2025 has approved the perusal of Key Information Document (KID) for raising of funds through issue of Unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative AG Series Bonds up to Rs.2,000 crore in one or more tranches through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY 2025-26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Megri Soft reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon